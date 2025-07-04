Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,582,000 after buying an additional 12,242,859 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.77 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

