Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Raised by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte Stock Down 0.3%

VCYT stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

