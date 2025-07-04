Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $505,656,000 after purchasing an additional 345,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

