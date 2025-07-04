HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker Sells 615 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HUBS stock opened at $560.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.77, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $420,345,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

