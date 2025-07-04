Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,714,287.85. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $450,360.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $161.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.73. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,327,000 after buying an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. UBS Group raised their price target on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.