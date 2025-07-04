Davidson Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

