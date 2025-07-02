Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $24,233.94 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $24,233.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,251.82. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $186,572.40.

On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00.

Shares of AIP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

