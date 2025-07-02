Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.06. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

