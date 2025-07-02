WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,830 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

NYSE:WPC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.57%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

