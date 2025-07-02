2,700 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.09.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

