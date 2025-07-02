Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.43 on July 8th

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4345 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $5.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 4.8% increase from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.41.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 1,254.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

