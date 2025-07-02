AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Institutional Trading of AB Core Plus Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,608,000.

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

