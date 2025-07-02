AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1347 per share on Monday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Institutional Trading of AB Core Plus Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,608,000.

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

Dividend History for AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS)

