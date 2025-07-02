iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 7th

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1986 per share on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 2.0% increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

