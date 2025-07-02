Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $22.26 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $9,369,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.6%

CVX opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.