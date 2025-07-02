Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 33,005 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,005 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 49.5% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wall Street Zen cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.03.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
