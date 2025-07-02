PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $83.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of PYPL opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

