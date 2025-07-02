Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) & Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Financial Comparison

Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirata and Klaviyo”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cirata alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirata $7.68 million 15.72 -$13.51 million N/A N/A Klaviyo $937.46 million 10.54 -$46.14 million ($0.18) -184.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cirata has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klaviyo.

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirata and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirata N/A N/A N/A Klaviyo -4.70% 0.74% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cirata and Klaviyo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirata 0 0 0 0 0.00 Klaviyo 0 4 16 0 2.80

Klaviyo has a consensus price target of $43.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Klaviyo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Klaviyo is more favorable than Cirata.

Risk and Volatility

Cirata has a beta of -21.65, suggesting that its share price is 2,265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klaviyo has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klaviyo beats Cirata on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirata

(Get Free Report)

Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud. It also offers Access Control Plus, an access control solution, that enables project administrators to manage the complexity of complete and proper authentication (AuthN) and authorization (AuthZ) configuration file generation; and Gerrit MultiSite, a development team collaboration solution, which enables replication of Gerrit server and packaged in a simple to deploy and maintain format. In addition, the company provides Git MultiSite and Subversion MultiSite Plus solutions enable distributed teams to collaborate as one with no downtime, no disruption, and consistent security policy enforcement across all locations. It offers its solutions for automotive, telecommunications, and financial service industries. The company was formerly known as WANdisco plc and changed its name to Cirata plc in October 2023. Cirata plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.