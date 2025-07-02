Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 4,524 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,303,000 after buying an additional 1,942,573 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 700.5% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,010,000 after buying an additional 1,844,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after buying an additional 1,480,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SYF opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

