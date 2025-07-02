Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $57,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $47,585,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 107,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

