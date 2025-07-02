Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $544,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.56 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.34.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.