Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $33.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 197.0% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

