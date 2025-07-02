GHO (GHO) Trading 0% Higher This Week

GHO (GHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, GHO has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One GHO token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHO has a market cap of $224.90 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHO alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,224.02 or 0.99406876 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106,550.85 or 0.98782781 BTC.

About GHO

GHO was first traded on July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 225,036,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,029,738 tokens. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. The official message board for GHO is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 225,191,501.96186015 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GHO is 0.99944692 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,401,716.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.