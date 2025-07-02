CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Posts Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.39 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.
CloudCoCo Group Price Performance
LON CLCO opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16. CloudCoCo Group has a one year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About CloudCoCo Group
