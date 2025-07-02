CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO) Posts Earnings Results

CloudCoCo Group (LON:CLCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.39 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CloudCoCo Group had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 396.06%.

CloudCoCo Group Price Performance

LON CLCO opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.16. CloudCoCo Group has a one year low of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.55 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,360.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About CloudCoCo Group

Cloudcoco specialise in managed IT services and are one of the UK’s leading experts for IT support services. We’re based in the UK with our main offices in Leeds and Warrington operating as one of the best IT support companies in the UK. We are fanatically passionate about our 24×7 managed IT support, and are a leading IT service provider.

