Construction Stocks To Watch Today – June 29th

Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific, Caterpillar, Trane Technologies, Quanta Services, and Mueller Industries are the seven Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in planning, financing and executing building and infrastructure projects—ranging from homebuilders and civil contractors to materials suppliers. Investors often watch these equities as a barometer for the health of the real estate and construction sectors. Their performance tends to reflect broader economic trends such as interest‐rate shifts, commodity costs and government infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.85. 12,464,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,158. Progressive has a 12-month low of $207.48 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.91.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.32. 6,107,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,470. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.82 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.48.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.36. 7,430,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,642. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.70.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,036. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $342.13 and a 200 day moving average of $346.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

TT traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,821,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,370. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.28 and a 200 day moving average of $377.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $437.41.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $382.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries (MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

MLI stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,180,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,268. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03.

