The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2.84 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Global Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 845.39% and a return on equity of 77.62%.

Shares of GSCT stock opened at GBX 161.45 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £776.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.79. The Global Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 131.94 ($1.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 172.80 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

In related news, insider Graham Oldroyd purchased 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £19,899.88 ($27,346.27). Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust seeks to provide investors with exposure to the long-term growth potential within the thousands of smaller sized companies listed on global stock-markets. We focus investment efforts on high quality, well managed, financially robust and profitable companies. In addition to a good track record, we want our holdings to be moving with the times and making the necessary investment in their businesses to take account of the changing world in which we live.

Our team-based investment approach allows broad coverage and in-depth analysis of the companies in which we invest.

