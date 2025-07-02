Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $148.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after purchasing an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.