aixbt by Virtuals (AIXBT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, aixbt by Virtuals has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aixbt by Virtuals token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aixbt by Virtuals has a market capitalization of $109.71 million and $40.14 million worth of aixbt by Virtuals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Profile

aixbt by Virtuals’ total supply is 998,914,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,612,732 tokens. aixbt by Virtuals’ official Twitter account is @aixbt_agent. aixbt by Virtuals’ official website is app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.

aixbt by Virtuals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aixbt (AIXBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. aixbt has a current supply of 998,914,867.38413915 with 945,767,799.0613197 in circulation. The last known price of aixbt is 0.12567521 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $39,042,897.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/1199.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aixbt by Virtuals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aixbt by Virtuals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aixbt by Virtuals using one of the exchanges listed above.

