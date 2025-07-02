Metals One (LON:MET1) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Metals One (LON:MET1Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.73)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Trading Up 3.2%

LON MET1 opened at GBX 20.54 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Metals One has a 12 month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.74.

Company Profile

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.



