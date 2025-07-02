Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $2,909,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,058,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $8,970,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,282,726.25. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,987 shares of company stock valued at $79,067,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $198.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of -804.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

