Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 6.2%

BATS:PAVE opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

