Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.0 million-$243.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.5 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.280-5.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 45.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

