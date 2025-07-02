Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 10,729 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 165,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,745 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

