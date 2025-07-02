Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 5th Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after acquiring an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $355.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.48 and its 200 day moving average is $340.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

