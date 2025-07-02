Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Announces Earnings Results

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Bezant Resources Stock Up 8.8%
Bezant Resources stock opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Bezant Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -706.11 and a beta of 1.14.
Bezant Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.