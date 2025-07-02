Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Announces Earnings Results

Bezant Resources (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Bezant Resources Stock Up 8.8%

Bezant Resources stock opened at GBX 0.04 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. Bezant Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -706.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

