Amalgamated Bank Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,282,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ventas by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,563,000 after buying an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Ventas by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,431,000 after buying an additional 1,754,494 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ventas by 1,489.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,456,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after buying an additional 1,364,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus set a $75.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 17,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,133,132.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,700.08. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

