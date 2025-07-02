Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,694,826.25. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,836 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,459. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.