ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%

NOW opened at $1,011.92 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $995.96 and a 200-day moving average of $964.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. FBN Securities raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $716.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.