Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 121 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total value of $21,867.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,540.08. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $19,137.51.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Frances Arnold sold 111 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $17,743.35.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,383,677,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,025,322,000 after buying an additional 22,100,902 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16,993.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,898,000 after buying an additional 15,968,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

