VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the quarter. VanEck Green Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rossby Financial LCC owned 4.10% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GRNB opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 million, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

