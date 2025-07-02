Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $374.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.