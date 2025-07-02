Rossby Financial LCC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Rossby Financial LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

