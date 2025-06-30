PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

PSQ Price Performance

PSQ stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.01. PSQ has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 259.58% and a negative net margin of 187.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Langston bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,776 shares in the company, valued at $535,813.20. This represents a 10.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSQH. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

