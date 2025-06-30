EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $560.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.00.

Shares of EME stock opened at $530.90 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

