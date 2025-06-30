H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Raised to $54.00

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.87. H. B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.87 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,310. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.