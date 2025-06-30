Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.6%

EL stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -57.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

