Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

