D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.11. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVPH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

