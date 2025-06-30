Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $13.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.30 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 671,939 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,648,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,028.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 373,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 340,143 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

