Citigroup (NYSE:C) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.03.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:C opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.