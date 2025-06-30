Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ZLAB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $208,449.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,085,290.94. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $96,647.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,874.52. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,564. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

